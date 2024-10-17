Sign up
Previous
Photo 4311
Mascarade
At last - no rain but a day of sunlight !
Total surprise to see the Mascarade with a healthy looking flower bud and more to come , sitting high up against the wall .
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5728
photos
121
followers
74
following
1181% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
17th October 2024 5:17pm
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
!
,
climber
,
mascarade
John
ace
So lovely, Beryl. An exquisite rose. Love the colors!
October 17th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful, I hope it will stay warm enough for them to open
October 17th, 2024
