Mascarade by beryl
Mascarade

At last - no rain but a day of sunlight !
Total surprise to see the Mascarade with a healthy looking flower bud and more to come , sitting high up against the wall .
17th October 2024

Beryl Lloyd

John
So lovely, Beryl. An exquisite rose. Love the colors!
October 17th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful, I hope it will stay warm enough for them to open
October 17th, 2024  
