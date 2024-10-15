Previous
"Round robin" by beryl
"Round robin"

A sure sign that it is getting colder outside , as this little Robin puffed out his feathers into a round ball. Shot a bit misty as it was taken through the Kitchen window !
Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
