Photo 4309
"Round robin"
A sure sign that it is getting colder outside , as this little Robin puffed out his feathers into a round ball. Shot a bit misty as it was taken through the Kitchen window !
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
garden
berries
robin
acuba
