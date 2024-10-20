Previous
Pyracanthas - pattern. by beryl
Pyracanthas - pattern.

A creation of the previous day close-up of the pyracanthas berries .
A horrible wet and stormy day -
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Diana
How fabulous this turned out Beryl!
October 20th, 2024  
Babs
It turned out so well. What a great result.
October 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful creation, reminds me of a stain glass window
October 20th, 2024  
