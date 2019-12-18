Previous
Chapel In The John Paul Tayler House, Mesilla, NM. by bigdad
Chapel In The John Paul Tayler House, Mesilla, NM.

18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson ace
Interesting architecture, especially the ceiling, but every detail really. So much art, and it says a lot that there is a dedicated room for a chapel in the home. It was quite an experience to also meet the 99-year-old Taylor in his home as well.
December 18th, 2019  
