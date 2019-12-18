Sign up
Photo 763
Chapel In The John Paul Tayler House, Mesilla, NM.
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
16th December 2019 2:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Anderson
ace
Interesting architecture, especially the ceiling, but every detail really. So much art, and it says a lot that there is a dedicated room for a chapel in the home. It was quite an experience to also meet the 99-year-old Taylor in his home as well.
December 18th, 2019
