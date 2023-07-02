Previous
Old Mill at La Cueva N.M. cont. by bigdad
Photo 1051

Old Mill at La Cueva N.M. cont.

Concrete channels leading up to the Mill. The grates to the left lead to Mill wheel.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sunny Sassafras
look at that
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise