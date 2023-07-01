Previous
Old Mill in La Cueva, N.M. by bigdad
Old Mill in La Cueva, N.M.

Built in 1870
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson
Very interesting details make this fun to study, such as the adobe masonry and the wildflowers.
July 1st, 2023  
