A view of the back of Left and Right Mitten, Monument Valley by bigdad
Photo 1042

A view of the back of Left and Right Mitten, Monument Valley

27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson
Those tiny people look familiar!
March 27th, 2023  
