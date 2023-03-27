Sign up
Photo 1042
A view of the back of Left and Right Mitten, Monument Valley
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson
Those tiny people look familiar!
March 27th, 2023
