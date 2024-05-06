Sign up
Photo 1060
Joshua Tree
This was taken in Joshua Tree N.P., Arizona
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
1060
photos
11
followers
3
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
1st April 2024 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Anderson
They are unusual and beautiful trees!
May 6th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
May 6th, 2024
