Joshua Tree by bigdad
Photo 1060

Joshua Tree

This was taken in Joshua Tree N.P., Arizona
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson
They are unusual and beautiful trees!
May 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
May 6th, 2024  
