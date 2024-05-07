Previous
Cholla cactus stalk by bigdad
Cholla cactus stalk

I am in awe at the design of a Cholla stalk. You can see where branches used to come out and a heavier twisting strand to strengthen the stalk. Amazing. What divine design.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson
It's so hard too! Some people get a "Y" shaped one and it works as a slingshot as is.
May 7th, 2024  
