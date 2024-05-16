Previous
fallen Sequoia by bigdad
fallen Sequoia

This Sequoia you could walk thru. Another had the road going through the tree and still another had the road split around the sequoia so the cars going different directions went on different sides.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson
Another viewpoint of how large these trees are!
May 16th, 2024  
