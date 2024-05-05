Previous
Jerome, Arizona by bigdad
Jerome, Arizona

This is a copper mining town from the early 1900's. It had narrow winding one way streets.
Very fun town to explore.
5th May 2024

Jane Anderson
It truly was a fun and memorable day!
May 5th, 2024  
