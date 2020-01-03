Sign up
Hiding!
Day 3 - I'm not sure what this little bird is but it was quite comfy hiding in this tree!
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Sue Cooper
ace
I’m not sure what it is either. Could be a redpoll. Nice photo though.
January 3rd, 2020
