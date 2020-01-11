Previous
Next
7 weeks and counting! by bigmxx
Photo 1105

7 weeks and counting!

Day 11 - All this fruit can only mean one thing - the start of my healthy eating plan. As we only have 7 weeks to go to my BIG birthday and our Caribbean cruise I thought I might loose a bit of weight!
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful sight ! So colourful and healthy !
January 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise