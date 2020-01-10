Previous
Bad hair day! by bigmxx
Photo 1104

Bad hair day!

Day 10 - These birds were enjoying a bath, but I'm not sure how one looks so dishevelled and the other so smooth, the way they are standing it looks like they might have had an argument! (sorry it's a bit grainy but it's taken through glass)
10th January 2020

Michelle

@bigmxx
Chris H
Oh this is so cute.
January 10th, 2020  
