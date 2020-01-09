Previous
Colours! by bigmxx
Colours!

Day 9 - I'm not usually a lover of Ivy as it's a nuisance and grows where you don't want it to, but I do love the colours of this variegated one, especially as it's no where near my garden!
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
