Photo 1102
Hitching a ride!
Day 8 - I love the way this Mussel has attached itself to an Oyster! I did put it back in the water after I'd finished taking a picture of it, I wonder which one will survive!
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
