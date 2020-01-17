Previous
It's a balancing act! by bigmxx
Photo 1111

17th January 2020

Day 17 - We had a drive over Elmley Nature Reserve today, it was blowing a gale and the poor birds were having trouble flying, this Kestrel landed on a fence post for a rest but didn't last long as it was blow off by the wind!
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb - such a wonderful moment and capture - fav
January 17th, 2020  
