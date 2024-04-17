Previous
Sunbathing! by bigmxx
Sunbathing!

Day 108 - We had a lovely sunny morning today (if a bit windy), this rather tatty Red Admiral was making the most of the blossom and the sun!
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture, lovely focus and dof.
April 17th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Nicely captured
April 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
April 17th, 2024  
