Previous
Photo 2662
Bottoms up!
Day 107 - It amazes me how ducks can get any food when they just tip themselves upside down, this is quite deep water and they wouldn't reach the bottom like this!
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
Super capture!
April 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oops ! a super view !! love those little orange legs !
April 16th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Too cute! 😊
April 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great timing
April 16th, 2024
