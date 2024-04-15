Previous
And stretch! by bigmxx
Photo 2661

And stretch!

Day 106 - I love how ferns uncurl themselves, it's hard to believe that all the delicate leaves are contained in this bud!
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice light
April 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely capture!
April 15th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super close-up
April 15th, 2024  
Pat
This is lovely with the leaves about to unfurl. I love this time of year.
April 15th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 15th, 2024  
