The power of water! by bigmxx
The power of water!

Day 105 - We was walking passed this sluice gate when it started to lift (the water up river had become too high) it made me jump as the water gushed out at a great speed, the sound was deafening!
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
April 14th, 2024  
