Up up and away!

Day 104 - It was our friends 70th Birthday today and as a surprise he's wife and children arranged for him to go up in a Spitfire. He had no idea what he's surprise was so they blindfolded him and put on headphones for the 40 minute journey to Biggin Hill, whereupon they took he's blindfold off - when he realised where he was it reduced him to tears!