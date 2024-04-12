Sign up
Previous
Photo 2658
Ewww!
Day 103 - The poor swans were swimming in this green topped pond, I hope they managed to find some food!
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
5
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Is it healthy for them??
April 12th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely swans, but not so nice weed.
Maybe they eat the pondweed?
April 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Ugh! Hope there is some cleaner water around!
April 12th, 2024
Monica
I think they do like eating weeds - if som they are in for a bvanquet!
April 12th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
not sure if swans eat it but ducks sure will
April 12th, 2024
Maybe they eat the pondweed?