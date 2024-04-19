Previous
Standing tall! by bigmxx
Photo 2665

Standing tall!

Day 110 - I'm surprised these Tulips are still standing after the high wind and rain we have been having lately!
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture and colour
April 19th, 2024  
Kate ace
Love the colors...tulips aren't known for standing against wind and rain
April 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
How pretty!
April 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty ! - so envious , I bought new bulbs last Autumn and all have grown blind _ not a single flower !!
April 19th, 2024  
