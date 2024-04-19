Sign up
Photo 2665
Standing tall!
Day 110 - I'm surprised these Tulips are still standing after the high wind and rain we have been having lately!
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2665
photos
42
followers
49
following
730% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful capture and colour
April 19th, 2024
Kate
ace
Love the colors...tulips aren't known for standing against wind and rain
April 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
How pretty!
April 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty ! - so envious , I bought new bulbs last Autumn and all have grown blind _ not a single flower !!
April 19th, 2024
