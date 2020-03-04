Sign up
Photo 1158
I feel old!
Day 64 - It’s my 60th Birthday today and I couldn’t think of a more beautiful location to spend it than where I am at the moment, the Caribbean
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Sue Hecker
ace
Happy Birthday! What a wonderful place to celebrate your 60th completed trip around the sun.
March 4th, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
ace
60 is not old, it is the new 40 !!!!!!
March 4th, 2020
