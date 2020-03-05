Previous
Antigua by bigmxx
Photo 1159

Antigua

Day 65 - As we left the ship today we were greeted by the wonderful sound of a steel band. We made our way to an air conditioned coach and ventured on a very interesting tour of the island.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Lou Ann ace
Just lovely!
March 7th, 2020  
