Photo 1159
Antigua
Day 65 - As we left the ship today we were greeted by the wonderful sound of a steel band. We made our way to an air conditioned coach and ventured on a very interesting tour of the island.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
Lou Ann
ace
Just lovely!
March 7th, 2020
