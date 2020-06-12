Previous
Floating along all alone! by bigmxx
Floating along all alone!

Day 164 - This Great Crested Grebe was all alone on the lake just floating along, it looked quite sad and alone
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Lou Ann ace
But such a beautiful duck.
June 12th, 2020  
