Photo 1258
Floating along all alone!
Day 164 - This Great Crested Grebe was all alone on the lake just floating along, it looked quite sad and alone
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Lou Ann
ace
But such a beautiful duck.
June 12th, 2020
