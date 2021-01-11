Previous
Next
What you looking at! by bigmxx
Photo 1471

What you looking at!

Day 11 - This swan was very interested in my camera, it came right up to me where upon I backed away as I was worried it was going to chase me!
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise