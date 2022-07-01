Previous
Busy bee! by bigmxx
Photo 2007

Busy bee!

Day 182 - We've been out for a lovely warm, but windy walk today, where we went there should have been lots of birds but there were hardly any, so a bee it is then!
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Great wing detail!
July 1st, 2022  
