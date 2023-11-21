Previous
Lovely warm evening walk! by bigmxx
Photo 2515

Lovely warm evening walk!

Day 326 - After a relaxing day in the sun we had a nice evening stroll.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
689% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looking good!
November 22nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice collage
November 22nd, 2023  
