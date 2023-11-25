Previous
The great switch-on! by bigmxx
Photo 2519

The great switch-on!

Day 330 - This is Soho Square and we went for a visit, not knowing the Christmas lights switch on was happening - there was so many people (I don’t do big crowds 😬) but the lights are spectacular so that made up for it!
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful - there is something so Magical when the Christmas lights are switched on !
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise