No sign of Robin Hood!

Day 317 - Today we had a lovely time walking around Sherwood Forest, but there was no sign of Robin Hood! There were loads of interesting shaped trees, some alive and some dead.



The top right hand picture is known as the Major Oak tree and is between 800 and 1100 years old. It’s estimated the tree weights around 23 tonnes (this is equivalent to 4 adult elephants) the lower branches are supported otherwise they would break off.



If an Oak is over 400 years it is known as an Ancient Oak, there are over 1000 of these in the Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve.