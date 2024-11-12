Previous
No sign of Robin Hood! by bigmxx
Photo 2872

No sign of Robin Hood!

Day 317 - Today we had a lovely time walking around Sherwood Forest, but there was no sign of Robin Hood! There were loads of interesting shaped trees, some alive and some dead.

The top right hand picture is known as the Major Oak tree and is between 800 and 1100 years old. It’s estimated the tree weights around 23 tonnes (this is equivalent to 4 adult elephants) the lower branches are supported otherwise they would break off.

If an Oak is over 400 years it is known as an Ancient Oak, there are over 1000 of these in the Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise