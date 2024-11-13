Previous
Rufford Abbey Country Park by bigmxx
Photo 2873

Rufford Abbey Country Park

Day 318 - It was a lovely sunny day so we had a walk around a park, the trees were glorious and there were lots of crunchy leaves to walk through!
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
787% complete

Photo Details

