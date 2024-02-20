Previous
At last! by bigmxx
Photo 2606

At last!

Day 51 - My Camelia has flowered at last, I hope some more come out soon as I'm off on holiday on Saturday for two weeks and will probably miss the rest opening
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Such a pretty colour
February 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a lovely bloom!
February 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such pretty duo tone flower ! Hope you will see more of the flowers before your holidays !
February 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise