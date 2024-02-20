Sign up
Photo 2606
At last!
Day 51 - My Camelia has flowered at last, I hope some more come out soon as I'm off on holiday on Saturday for two weeks and will probably miss the rest opening
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
Such a pretty colour
February 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a lovely bloom!
February 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such pretty duo tone flower ! Hope you will see more of the flowers before your holidays !
February 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
February 20th, 2024
