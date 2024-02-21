Previous
Hang on! by bigmxx
Photo 2607

Hang on!

Day 52 - It's been rather windy and rainy today, this poor Coot was hanging on for dear life!
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Oh my! Great weather capture.
February 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Quite choppy water by the looks of it! Nice shot!
February 21st, 2024  
