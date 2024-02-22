Previous
Rain again! by bigmxx
Rain again!

Day 53 - I've not ventured out today as it's very windy and has been pouring hard all day, so I made use of my time and finished the holiday ironing!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What's new!! A great shot !
February 22nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
February 22nd, 2024  
