Something likes the rain! by bigmxx
Photo 2605

Something likes the rain!

Day 50 - The recent rain we've had seems to have made toadstools spring up everywhere!
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful textures and shades
February 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
so interesting
February 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super find , shapes and colour !
February 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful shades & colours!
February 19th, 2024  
