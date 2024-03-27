Previous
Goodbye Slovenian by bigmxx
Photo 2642

Goodbye Slovenian

Day 87 - We left Slovenia today just as the heavens opened, we are safely back home now drinking English tea!
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Hope you enjoyed your stay. Beautiful shots in your collage.
March 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful shots !
March 27th, 2024  
