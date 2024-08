Santorini

Day 214 - Today we visited Santorini, somewhere I’ve always wanted to visit. It’s quaint and beautiful but I feel over rated by all the social media hype! We was lucky as we were the only large cruise ship in with 2 other small ships, but even then the place was heaving and the queues to take a picture of the ‘blue roofed church’ was horrendous so we bypassed it and just took the roofs from another point!