I'm glad I didn't walk into this! by bigmxx
Photo 2833

I'm glad I didn't walk into this!

Day 278 - This spiders web was huge, there was loads of them hanging from trees and bushes, it was like a great wall of them!
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! what a beauty ! so glad you didn't get entangled in this ! fav
October 4th, 2024  
Pat
There’s nothing worse than a face full of web. Glad you spotted it in time!
A great shot of this enormous web.
October 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh that's a nice web and capture!
October 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s huge!
October 4th, 2024  
