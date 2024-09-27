Previous
Last one still standing! by bigmxx
Photo 2826

Last one still standing!

Day 271 - We have had heavy rain and high winds today, I'm surprised this rose (the last one I have blooming) is still intact!
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
*lynn ace
pretty photo
September 27th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful shot
September 27th, 2024  
