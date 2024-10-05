Previous
Ready for the picking! by bigmxx
Ready for the picking!

Day 279 - This pumpkin looks ready for the picking, I was surprised by just how many different colours of pumpkins there are!
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...


Photo Details

Mags ace
Looking great!
October 5th, 2024  
