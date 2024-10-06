Sign up
Previous
Photo 2835
A few red leaves!
Day 280 - I managed to find a few Autumnal colours today!
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
3
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2835
photos
44
followers
47
following
776% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
beautiful capture
October 6th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Well done, these are beautiful
October 6th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I saw some today but too high up to photograph. Beautiful.
October 6th, 2024
