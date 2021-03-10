Previous
Next
Not Abandoned by bill_gk
197 / 365

Not Abandoned

The day that is. What, a grey, dank, dismal, windy, cold day. What an absolute delight to be out for a walk in it. There’s something about days like this that make it a joy to be out. Perhaps it the return home to a nice cup of tea?
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Bill

@bill_gk
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise