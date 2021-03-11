Previous
Gusty Gosport by bill_gk
Gusty Gosport

A bit more than gusty really. Quite a gale blowing. I had a gust of 30 knots at the waterfront, and really had to lean in to the wind to walk back. Quite exhilarating.
Bill

@bill_gk
