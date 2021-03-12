Previous
How Annoying! by bill_gk
199 / 365

How Annoying!

I took this at about 0615, and was reasonably pleased with it. I was looking forward to using it this evening, and then I noticed the litter - which I didn’t this morning. I tried cropping, but that didn’t work.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Bill

@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
It is a shame but none the less still a very pretty flower bed.
March 12th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Still very nice
March 12th, 2021  
