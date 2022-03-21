Previous
It’s a really low tide. by bill_gk
It’s a really low tide.

The objects in the water are the remains of the Floating Bridge chain ferry that was taken out of service in the 1950’s.
21st March 2022

Bill

@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
The spring tides expose all sorts.
March 21st, 2022  
