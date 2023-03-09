Previous
The Tunnel by bill_gk
The Tunnel

Penetrating through through Gosport’s defensive ramparts was built after 1843 at the request of Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert. It allowed the railway line to be extended from Gosport railway station to a private station at Clarence Yard from where the Queen would transfer to the boat to Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, and which conveyed her coffin back in 1901. The ironworks of the track extends for about another 40 yards behind where I’m standing and is all that remains of Gosport’s railway.
