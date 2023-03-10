Previous
Wrong side of the track by bill_gk
Photo 901

Wrong side of the track

Continuing from last night’s post. The tunnel through the ramparts is behind me, and we are now looking towards Clarence Yard which is beyond the gates.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Bill

Susan Wakely ace
A nice light along the tracks.
March 10th, 2023  
