Largo Law by billdavidson
Largo Law

Largo Law at 290 metres is a distinctive ancient volcano. It takes on a totally different appearance depending on weather conditions and season. Today it has a dusting of snow which, as we are close to the coast, did not last very long.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
