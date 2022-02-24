Sign up
15 / 365
Largo Law
Largo Law at 290 metres is a distinctive ancient volcano. It takes on a totally different appearance depending on weather conditions and season. Today it has a dusting of snow which, as we are close to the coast, did not last very long.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
0
0
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Views
7
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th February 2022 11:01am
Sizes
Privacy
